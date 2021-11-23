FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FSK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 29,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

