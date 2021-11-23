Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 340 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,261,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.