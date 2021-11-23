ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for about 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,911. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

