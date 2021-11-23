Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CPK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

