DT Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $180.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,885. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

