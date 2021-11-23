Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

