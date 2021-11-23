Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,342 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

