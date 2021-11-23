Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 65,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,776. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

