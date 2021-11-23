Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Lowered by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Cerner comprises about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 37.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $6,051,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cerner by 918.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after acquiring an additional 416,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 39.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. 29,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,586. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

