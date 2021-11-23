Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.22. 725,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

