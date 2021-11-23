MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.22. 8,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.