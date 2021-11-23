MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

