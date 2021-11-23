The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Raised by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.56. 46,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $225.73 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

