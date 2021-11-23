Surevest LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,507. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

