Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.23. 18,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,849. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

