360 Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

