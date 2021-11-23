Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $5.29

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00009214 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $705.15 million and $23.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020481 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

