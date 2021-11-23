Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

