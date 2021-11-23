Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. 2,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

