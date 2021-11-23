Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.62.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE J traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,003. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $148.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

