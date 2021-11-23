$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

