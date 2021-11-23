Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 104,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Get Tuya alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Tuya worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.