GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Sells C$101,500.00 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at C$645,965.87.
GFG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. GFG Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$19.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15.
GFG Resources Company Profile
