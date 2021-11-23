GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Sells C$101,500.00 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at C$645,965.87.

GFG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. GFG Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$19.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

