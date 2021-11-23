DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 52.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 127,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

