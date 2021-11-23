Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,310. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.