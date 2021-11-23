Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,334 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $545.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

