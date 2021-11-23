Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $20.11 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 460,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,854. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

