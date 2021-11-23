Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 587 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 238,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,929. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

