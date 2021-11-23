Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 32,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,682. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

