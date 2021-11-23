Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

