Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 4.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

