Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

PAWZ stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,283. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43.

