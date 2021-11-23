Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $64.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

