Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

