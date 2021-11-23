Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Position Reduced by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Tailwind Two Acquisition accounts for 0.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWNT remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,084. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.