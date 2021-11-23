Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $142.20 and last traded at $139.51. 43,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,813,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.