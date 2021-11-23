Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,972,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 276,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,633. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

