Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,449,234. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

