SL Advisors LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 4.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,930. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

