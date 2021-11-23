iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 2,636,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

