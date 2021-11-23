ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,417 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after acquiring an additional 486,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 377,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.45. 176,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,433,019. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

