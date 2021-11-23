ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 301,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

