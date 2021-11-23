ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $60.11.

