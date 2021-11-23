HT Partners LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,516. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $54.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

