$477.75 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $477.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.10 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $561.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 50,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

