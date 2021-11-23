Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

