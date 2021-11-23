Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

