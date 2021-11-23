Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $20.29

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,976 shares of company stock worth $12,042,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 6,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

