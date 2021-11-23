Analysts Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,003,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after buying an additional 135,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.