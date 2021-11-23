HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

